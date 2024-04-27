Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,1 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2005
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "John Paul II" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4555 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 506. Bidding took place September 3, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- WCN (5)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2005 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search