Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,1 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "John Paul II" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4555 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 506. Bidding took place September 3, 2011.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2005 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

