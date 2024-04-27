10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "John Paul II" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4555 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 506. Bidding took place September 3, 2011.

