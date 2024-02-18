2 Zlote 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2005 "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366331 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 145. Bidding took place March 30, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1)