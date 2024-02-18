2 Zlote 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2005 "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination. The record price belongs to the lot 3258 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 160. Bidding took place July 4, 2021.

