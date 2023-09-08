Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 62,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2005
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 932 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place September 17, 2020.
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2005 "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
