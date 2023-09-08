Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 62,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 932 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place September 17, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2005 "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
