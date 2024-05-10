Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 61,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2528 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" at auction Katz - May 29, 2016
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2005 "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

