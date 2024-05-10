Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2005 MW AN "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "History of the Polish Zloty - 1 Zloty of II Republic" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2528 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
