Pattern 10 Groszy 2005. Copper (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 2005 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391225 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.

