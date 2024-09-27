Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Groszy 2005. Copper (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 10 Groszy 2005 Copper - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse Pattern 10 Groszy 2005 Copper - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 2005 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391225 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1052 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
