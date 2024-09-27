Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Groszy 2005. Copper (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Copper
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 2005 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391225 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.
For the sale of 10 Groszy 2005 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
