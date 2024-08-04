Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2005 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2005 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2796 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2005 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search