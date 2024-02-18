Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2005 "Eagle-owl" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3263 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 110. Bidding took place January 26, 2023.
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 175 PLN
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2005 "Eagle-owl", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
