Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 990,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2005 "Eagle-owl" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3263 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 110. Bidding took place January 26, 2023.

Poland 2 Zlote 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 175 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" at auction Coinhouse - October 29, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Category
Year
Search