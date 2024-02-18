2 Zlote 2005 MW AN "Eagle-owl" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2005 "Eagle-owl" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3263 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 110. Bidding took place January 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4)