2 Zlote 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2005 "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" with mark MW EO. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2467 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2005 "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
