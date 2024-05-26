20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2005 "Tadeusz Makowski" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3935 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 525. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

