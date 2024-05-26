Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 70,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2005 "Tadeusz Makowski" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3935 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 525. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction MUNZE - September 8, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2005 "Tadeusz Makowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

