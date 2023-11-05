Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 2005 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Groszy 2005 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Groszy 2005 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,55 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 94,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 2005 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Poland 10 Groszy 2005 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 2005 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 2005 MW at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 2005 MW at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 2005 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 23, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 2005 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 23, 2019
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 2005 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

