10 Groszy 2005 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 2005 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
