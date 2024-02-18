2 Zlote 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2005 "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358422 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 105. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)