Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 4,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2005 "John Paul II" with mark MW UW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390417 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.

Poland 2 Zlote 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Karamitsos - December 6, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2005 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

