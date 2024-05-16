2 Zlote 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2005 "John Paul II" with mark MW UW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390417 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)