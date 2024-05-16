Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2005 "John Paul II" with mark MW UW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390417 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2005 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search