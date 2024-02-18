2 Zlote 2005 MW UW "Tadeusz Makowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2005 "Tadeusz Makowski" with mark MW UW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210808 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 230. Bidding took place July 25, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1)