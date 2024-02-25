10 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 470. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (6)