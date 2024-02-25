Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,4217 oz) 13,1165 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 60,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 470. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (6)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" at auction Rare Coins - February 25, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW EO "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2005 "500th Anniversary of the Birth Mikolaj Rej", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

