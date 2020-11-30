Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 2005 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Grosz 2005 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1 Grosz 2005 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 375,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 2005 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375270 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place September 21, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition MINT ERROR NGC
Selling price
970 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 2005 MW at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 2005 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 23, 2019
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 2005 MW at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 2005 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

