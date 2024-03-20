Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 170,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "John Paul II" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2005 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

