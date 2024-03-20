10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "John Paul II" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (4) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)