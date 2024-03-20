Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2005 MW UW "John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 170,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2005
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "John Paul II" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Alexander (4)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WCN (4)
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2005 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
