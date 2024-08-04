20 Groszy 2005 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 2005 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 25. Bidding took place June 9, 2019.

Сondition XF (1)