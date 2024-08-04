Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 2005 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Groszy 2005 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Groszy 2005 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,22 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 37,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 2005 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 25. Bidding took place June 9, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
Poland 20 Groszy 2005 MW at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 2005 MW at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 2005 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

