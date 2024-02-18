2 Zlote 2005 MW RK "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2005 "Exhibition EXPO 2005 Japan" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination. The record price belongs to the lot 2470 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1)