20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2005 "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2823 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (14) UNC (6) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCG (1) NGC (1)