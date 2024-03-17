Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,8476 oz) 26,3625 g
  • Diameter 38,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 69,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2005 "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2823 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "350th Anniversary of Defence of Jasna Gora" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

