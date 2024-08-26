Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Groszy 2005. Aluminum (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Aluminum
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 2005 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379667 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place October 19, 2023.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Groszy 2005 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
