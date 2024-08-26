Pattern 10 Groszy 2005. Aluminum (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 2005 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379667 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place October 19, 2023.

Сondition UNC (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) Service NGC (5)