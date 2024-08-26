Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Groszy 2005. Aluminum (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 10 Groszy 2005 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse Pattern 10 Groszy 2005 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 2005 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379667 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,400. Bidding took place October 19, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 10 Groszy 2005 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 2005 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 2005 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Search