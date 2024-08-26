Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 2005. Copper (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Copper

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 2005 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375262 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place September 21, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 2005 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

