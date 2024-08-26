Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 2005. Copper (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,6 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 2005
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 2005 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375262 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,800. Bidding took place September 21, 2023.
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
757 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
