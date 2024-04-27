Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Half-length portrait
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 60,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2005
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2081 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 310. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (8)
- Wójcicki (10)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2005 "Stanislaw August Poniatowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search