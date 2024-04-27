Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Half-length portrait

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 60,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2081 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 310. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (8)
  • Wójcicki (10)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2005 "Stanislaw August Poniatowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2005 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search