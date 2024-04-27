10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "Stanislaw August Poniatowski". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "Stanislaw August Poniatowski" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2081 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 310. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.

