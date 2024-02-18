2 Zlote 2005 MW ET "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2005 "The 100th Anniversary of the Birth Konstanty Ildefons Galczynski" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 829 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 1. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1)