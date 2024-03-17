Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Groszy 2005. Aluminum (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,8 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 2005
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 2005 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388614 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 1450 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
