Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Groszy 2005. Aluminum (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Aluminum

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 2005 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388614 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 20 Groszy 2005 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 2005 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 1450 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 2005 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 2005 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 2005 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2005 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 20 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search