Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358618 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place December 22, 2022.
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 26, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2005 "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
