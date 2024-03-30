10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358618 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place December 22, 2022.

