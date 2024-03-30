Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 70,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2005
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2005 "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358618 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place December 22, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WCN (7)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 12, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Imperial Coin - March 26, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Imperial Coin - March 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 26, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 2005 MW ET "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two" at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2005 "60th Anniversary of the Ending of World War Two", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2005 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search