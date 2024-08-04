Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 2006. Silver (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Silver

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 2006 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2101 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 4,105. Bidding took place June 24, 2014.

Poland 2 Zlote 2006 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1349 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2006 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

