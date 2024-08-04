Pattern 2 Zlote 2006. Silver (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 2006 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2101 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 4,105. Bidding took place June 24, 2014.

