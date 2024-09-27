Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940". Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1995
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940". Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3674 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search