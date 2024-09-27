Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940". Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940". Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Poland 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3674 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1278 $
Price in auction currency 5750 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

