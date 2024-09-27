Pattern 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940". Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940". Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2)