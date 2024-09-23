Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940". Plain edge (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" Plain edge - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940" Plain edge - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1995
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1995 "Katyn, Mednoye, Kharkiv - 1940", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

