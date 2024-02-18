2 Zlote 2006 MW "Bochnia" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2006 "Bochnia" with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2705 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1)