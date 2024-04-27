Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2006 "Alpine marmot" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 67. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 67 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
