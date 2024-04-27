Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 60,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2006 "Alpine marmot" with mark MW AN. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 67. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 67 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW AN "Alpine marmot" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2006 "Alpine marmot", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

