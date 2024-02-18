Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2006 "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3260 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place July 4, 2021.
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2006 "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
