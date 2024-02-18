2 Zlote 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2006 "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3260 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place July 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1)