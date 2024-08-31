Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2006 "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358608 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place December 22, 2022.
