Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Strefa kolekcjonera monety-gdynia-pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 70,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2006 "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358608 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place December 22, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • WCN (5)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2006 "The 2006 FIFA World Cup. Germany", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

