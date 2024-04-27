Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006". Snowboard (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Snowboard

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" Snowboard - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" Snowboard - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: MS70 Sp. z o.o.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 71,400

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2006 "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" with mark MW RK. Snowboard. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • BAC (10)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • Знак (2)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2006 "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

