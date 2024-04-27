Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006". Snowboard (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Snowboard
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 71,400
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2006
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2006 "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" with mark MW RK. Snowboard. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- BAC (10)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Katz (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (5)
- Знак (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2006 "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search