10 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006". Snowboard (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2006 "XXth Olympic Winter Games - Turin 2006" with mark MW RK. Snowboard. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place September 6, 2022.

