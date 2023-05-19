Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2006 MW EO "30 years of June 1976 protests" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2006 "30 years of June 1976 protests" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 27, 2023.
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2006 "30 years of June 1976 protests", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
