10 Zlotych 2006 MW EO "30 years of June 1976 protests" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2006 "30 years of June 1976 protests" with mark MW EO. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 27, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (5) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)