Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2006 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 940 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2006 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
