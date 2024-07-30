Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 50 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 3,10 g
  • Pure gold (0,0997 oz) 3,0997 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,600

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 2006 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.

Poland 50 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 940 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland 50 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 2006 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

