Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Groszy 2006. Aluminum (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Aluminum

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 2006 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2006 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 20 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search