2 Zlote 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2006 "The Church in Haczow" with mark MW UW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358419 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2006 "The Church in Haczow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
