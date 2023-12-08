Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "Ivan Kupala Day" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "Ivan Kupala Day" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "Ivan Kupala Day" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 65,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2006 "Ivan Kupala Day" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place January 27, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "Ivan Kupala Day" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "Ivan Kupala Day" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "Ivan Kupala Day" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "Ivan Kupala Day" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "Ivan Kupala Day" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "Ivan Kupala Day" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "Ivan Kupala Day" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "Ivan Kupala Day" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "Ivan Kupala Day" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "Ivan Kupala Day" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "Ivan Kupala Day" at auction MUNZE - October 21, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "Ivan Kupala Day" at auction MUNZE - February 6, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date February 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2006 "Ivan Kupala Day", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

