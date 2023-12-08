Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "Ivan Kupala Day" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2006 "Ivan Kupala Day" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place January 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (8)
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2006 "Ivan Kupala Day", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
