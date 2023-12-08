20 Zlotych 2006 MW RK "Ivan Kupala Day" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2006 "Ivan Kupala Day" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 200. Bidding took place January 27, 2023.

