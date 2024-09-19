Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 2006 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Grosz 2006 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1 Grosz 2006 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 184,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 2006 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat auction for PLN 50. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.

Poland 1 Grosz 2006 MW at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 2006 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

