Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 2006 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 2006 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat auction for PLN 50. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 2006 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search