2 Zlote 2006 MW NR "Aleksander Gierymski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2006 "Aleksander Gierymski" with mark MW NR. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 1. Bidding took place February 18, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1)