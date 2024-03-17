Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 2006. Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,2 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 2006
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 2006 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379673 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place October 19, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- WCN (19)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 2006 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search