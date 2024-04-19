Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2006 "The Church in Haczow" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2690 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 135. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
