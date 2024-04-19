Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,8467 oz) 26,3347 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2006 "The Church in Haczow" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2690 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 135. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • Wójcicki (9)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" at auction Nomisma Aste - June 24, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" at auction Niemczyk - September 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2006 MW UW "The Church in Haczow" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2006 "The Church in Haczow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

