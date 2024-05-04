Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 62,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2006 "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place January 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WCN (6)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction MUNZE - October 21, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 12, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2006 "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2006 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search