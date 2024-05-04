Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 62,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2006
- Mint Warsaw
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2006 "History of the Polish Cavalry: The Piast Horseman" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place January 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
