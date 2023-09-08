Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2006 MW "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2006 "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 936 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place September 17, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2006 "500th Anniversary of Proclamation of the Jan Laski's Statute", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
