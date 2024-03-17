Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Grosze 2006. Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 2006
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 2006 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379670 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place October 19, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- WCN (17)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 780 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze 2006 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search