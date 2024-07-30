200 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2006 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358600 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)