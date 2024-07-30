Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2006 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4983 oz) 15,4985 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 900
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2006
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2006 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358600 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (1)
