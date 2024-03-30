10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2006 "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373477 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 195. Bidding took place July 27, 2023.

