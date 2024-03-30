Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2006 "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373477 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 195. Bidding took place July 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (5)
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2006 "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search