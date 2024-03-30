Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Strefa kolekcjonera monety-gdynia-pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 59,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2006 "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373477 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 195. Bidding took place July 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (5)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 46 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 2006 MW ET "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2006 "100 years of the Warsaw School of Economics", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

