Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Groszy 2006. Aluminum (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 10 Groszy 2006 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse Pattern 10 Groszy 2006 Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 2006 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372557 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place July 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • WCN (38)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Groszy 2006 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 2006 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Groszy 2006 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 2006 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 2006 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 2006 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 10 Groszy 2006 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 2006 (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 2006 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

