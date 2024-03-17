Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Groszy 2006. Aluminum (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Aluminum
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 2006 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
