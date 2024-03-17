Pattern 10 Groszy 2006. Aluminum (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Groszy 2006 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372557 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place July 13, 2023.

Сondition UNC (42) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) MS63 (5) MS62 (12) MS61 (3) RD (4) RB (3) Service NGC (26)

Seller All companies

WCN (38)

Wójcicki (4)