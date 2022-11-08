2 Zlote 2006 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2006 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2543 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place June 26, 2021.

