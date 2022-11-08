Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 2006 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2006 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2543 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place June 26, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 2 Zlote 2006 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
