Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2006 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2006 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,21 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 5,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2006
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2006 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2543 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place June 26, 2021.

Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 2006 MW at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

